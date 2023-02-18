The discount supermarket is looking for people of all levels of experience to fill roles across the region, including Cowdenbeath, Dunfermline, and Kirkcaldy.

Posts include full and part-time, and range from assistants to store manager apprentices. Pay rates of up to £11.40 an hour are offered.

The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive, with the supermarket opening a number of new stores across the UK It is also currently recruiting for 450 jobs at its 11 regional distribution centres.

New jobs are being created at Aldi across Fife

Giles Hurley, chief executive, said: “Demand for Aldi has never been higher as more and more people realise they can make significant savings on every shop without compromising on quality. It’s more important than ever that we are making it even easier for more people to shop with us – including by opening dozens of new stores.”