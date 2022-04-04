Aldi: Revamp for Fife store – this is what to expect and when the doors open
A Fife supermarket is set to unveil a new look this week.
Aldi in South Road, Cupar, re-opens its doors on Thursday, April 7, at 8:00am, with what the cut price retailer calls “a customer focussed layout.”
The transformation is part of Aldi’s £600m investment into further improving its stores and services across the UK.
The new-look store offers increased space dedicated to fresh meat and fish, as well as health and beauty products, award winning beers, wines and spirits, and a new and improved Food to Go section, offering a choice of fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi.
The format has been created to make shopping easier for customers.
The store will now have more space and clearer signs to make shopping effortless.
Fresh bread and cakes have also been moved to the last aisle, preventing them getting squashed under customers’ shopping, and there are new easy to browse freezers.
Alan Sinclair, store manager, said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.
“We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and services they’re used to.”