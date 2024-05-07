Aldi set to reopen Fife store after three month refurbishment
The store in Dunfermline’s Halbeath Road will open its doors to customers once again from 8am on Thursday, May 9.
The transformation is part of Aldi’s £600m investment into further improving its stores and services across the country and is based on feedback from more than 50,000 customers.
The Dunfermline supermarket closed its doors for the works to take place in February, but there’s now not long for customers to wait to be back in store shopping once again.
The new look store offers increased space, dedicated to fresh Scottish meat and fish, as well as popular Lacura health and beauty products, award winning Scottish craft beers, wines and spirits, and a new and improved Food to Go section offering a choice of fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi.
The supermarket giant said it is committed to bringing shoppers high quality, local produce with customers able to shop for some of the finest food and drink Scotland has to offer in store.
The Halbeath store employs 29 people and the refurbishment will create three additional local jobs.
Tomas Bisland, store manager, said: “The store is going to look fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves. We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and service they’re used to.”
