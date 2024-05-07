Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The store in Dunfermline’s Halbeath Road will open its doors to customers once again from 8am on Thursday, May 9.

The transformation is part of Aldi’s £600m investment into further improving its stores and services across the country and is based on feedback from more than 50,000 customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dunfermline supermarket closed its doors for the works to take place in February, but there’s now not long for customers to wait to be back in store shopping once again.

The Dunfermline Aldi store will reopen this week after its refurbishment.

The new look store offers increased space, dedicated to fresh Scottish meat and fish, as well as popular Lacura health and beauty products, award winning Scottish craft beers, wines and spirits, and a new and improved Food to Go section offering a choice of fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi.

The supermarket giant said it is committed to bringing shoppers high quality, local produce with customers able to shop for some of the finest food and drink Scotland has to offer in store.

The Halbeath store employs 29 people and the refurbishment will create three additional local jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad