Aldi set to reveal new look for Fife store
The wraps come off the changes at its South Road Store in Cupar on Friday, September 12. The doors open at 8;00am.
Changes include increased chiller space, as well as additional room for special buys and re-designed health and beauty and bakery sections.
South Road customers can also take a walk down the ‘Aisle of Aldi’, where they will find legendary Specialbuys which are available every Thursday and Sunday.
Alan Sinclair, store manager, said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves. We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and service they’re used to.”
The store has 76 car parking spaces.