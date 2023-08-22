Aldi stores across Fife donate 15,000 meals to families during school holidays

Many families across Fife were helped by Aldi's donations (Pic: Daniel Graves)

All of its supermarkets supported local charities and foodbanks during a period of increased demand by redistributing surplus food via community giving platform Neighbourly.

Since Aldi’s partnership with it began in 2019, its stores across the country have already donated more than 35 million meals - including over seven million this year.

Liz Fox, corporate responsibility director at Aldi UK, said: “School holidays are always an incredibly hard time for households across the country, made even worse by the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. That’s why we committed to supporting even more families in Fife this summer via our food donations scheme, helping vital charities provide meals to those who need them most.”