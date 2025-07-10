Allanwater Homes launch sales at Glenrothes Caskieberran development

Allanwater Homes has officially launched sales at its Caskieberran development in Glenrothes, bringing a collection of energy-efficient apartments and family homes to market at a time when new housing supply across Fife remains critically constrained.

Located to the south of the Glenwood Roundabout, the current release at Allanwater Caskieberran is offering the three bedroom semi-detached Cowal villa, a housetype developed specifically for the development.

Priced from £232,702, the Cowal is designed for modern living, featuring a large lounge and a fully integrated kitchen/dining room with French Doors leading through to the garden. Bedrooms one and two are complete with fitted wardrobes.

All properties at Caskieberran have PV solar panels as standard, along with low-carbon heating systems, and an EPC rating of B as standard.

New CGI visuals released this week of the Cowal, together with the range of apartments that are also being constructed at Allanwater Caskieberran, highlight the development’s high-quality design and landscaped surroundings, which include communal green space and off-street parking. Each home is finished with Allanwater’s signature specification, which includes Porcelanosa tiling, USB sockets and thermostatic rainfall showers in en-suite bathrooms.

The launch comes amid wider supply challenges across Scotland. According to industry reports, new-build completions in 2023–24 dropped to their lowest level since 2018, while build-to-rent construction declined by 26 per cent. In Fife, demand for new homes remains strongest in the mid-market price range – yet fewer than 1,500 properties were sold in Q1 2025, highlighting the need for more homes like those at Caskieberran.

Lauren McNair, Development Sales Manager for Allanwater Homes, said: “We’re delivering high-specification homes in Glenrothes that are affordable, sustainable and ready to meet the real needs of buyers today. There’s a clear demand for energy-efficient homes that offer space, style and long-term value – and that’s exactly what Caskieberran is designed to provide. It’s not just about building houses, it’s about contributing to a community that people are proud to be part of.”

The development builds on Allanwater Homes’ strong track record in Fife, with several successful sites already completed across the region. Caskieberran is the latest step in the company’s commitment to supporting local housing delivery with high-quality new homes.

Allanwater Homes has facilitated a partnership with local Genrothes based Estate Agency, First for Homes Allan England team, who are handling initial enquiries and viewings for the Caskieberran development. They can be contacted on 01592 752944.

For additional details on Allanwater Caskieberran, please visit the website at www.allanwaterhomes.co.uk/glenrothes. CGIs and additional sales information are now live.