Allanwater Homes launches latest starter homes in boost for Fife first time buyers

The latest Scottish Housing Market Review has revealed that the number of mortgages advanced to first-time buyers in Scotland rose annually by 17.0% in 2024-25.* Additionally, research amongst home hunters has revealed that Glenrothes in Fife is the most popular affordable town in the UK for those looking to buy a family home.*

The data coincides with the launch of Allanwater Homes’ latest starter homes at its Caskieberran development in Glenrothes, which is already appealing to couples and young families alike.

The recently unveiled three-bedroom Cowal offers buyers a sustainable, EPC B rated home, with dual thermostatic heating that keeps running costs affordable, alongside PV solar panels. Internally, buyers can benefit from Porcelanosa tiling in the bathrooms and ensuite, choosing their luxury fitted kitchens from a wide range of colours and styles.

Lauren McNair, Development Sales Manager for Allanwater Homes, said: “The latest market insights certainly demonstrate a positive turn in the market, with more first-time buyers accessing greater lending in the last twelve months than the previous year.

The Cowal

“Our Caskieberran development is situated in the heart of Fife, with our starter three-bedroom homes appealing to young professionals and families wanting to remain within commuting distance from Edinburgh. We are excited to launch our latest homes, which will bring much-needed new housing to the town.”

Available in a choice of end terraced, mid terraced and semi-detached versions, the Cowal villa offers a spacious lounge, fully integrated kitchen/dining room, and three bedrooms, including principal bedroom en-suite. Selected Cowal properties are available with allocated parking spaces, whilst others feature south west facing gardens. The Cowal is available from £230,706, a price point which is considerably lower than other three bedroom new build homes in the area, proving that Allanwater Homes give buyers more square footage for their money.

Allanwater Homes has facilitated a partnership with local Genrothes based Estate Agency, First for Homes Allan England team, who are handling initial enquiries and viewings for the Caskieberran development. They can be contacted on 01592 752944.

A street scene of how the new development will look when complete

For additional details on Allanwater Caskieberran, please visit the website at www.allanwaterhomes.co.uk/glenrothes.

Research Sources: Scottish Housing Market Review: Q2 2025 - gov.scot

https://www.zoopla.co.uk/press/releases/zoopla-crowns-glenrothes-the-most-popular-affordable-town-for-families-as/