Allanwater Homes partners First for Homes as Selling Agents for Allanwater Caskieberran

Allanwater Homes has facilitated a partnership with local Genrothes based Estate Agency, First for Homes Allan England team, which will handle enquiries and viewings for its starter home development at Caskieberran, Glenrothes.

With starting prices from £184,995, a price which is below Glenrothes’ average property price which currently sits at £194,691, Allanwater Caskieberran is a highly affordable, well located development offering nineteen energy efficient properties. Built with modern living in mind, some of the apartments at Allanwater Caskieberran will offer balconies to make the most of the views.

With a B rating for energy, both the Manor, a two bedroom luxury apartment, and the Lowther, a three bedroom villa which is available in both a terraced and semi-detached format, will provide the occupants with a high-level of energy efficient living, with the subsequent lower energy bills this can bring.

Currently under construction, the first of the new homes are expected to be ready to move into by July 2025.

Commenting on the relationship, which will see First for Homes Allan England team promote Allanwater Caskieberran in its office window display, alongside handling all initial sales and information enquiries directly, Allanwater Homes Financial Director, Jim Baxter, said: “We are confident this local partnership with First for Homes will really help to drive interest in Allanwater Caskieberran, and maintain momentum throughout the sales process.”

“They’ll act as the first point of contact to those who enquire, ensuring timely responses and consistent messaging,” he said.

First for Homes Allan England team will then follow up all sales leads for the development, to assess interest, and guide buyers through the initial stages of the process.

Viewings will also be looked after by the First for Homes team, providing buyers with a sense of the homes’ layout, size, and available finish options.

Once a buyer is ready to move forward, Allanwater Sales Manager, Lauren McNair, will take over, handling everything from reservation, through to exchange and completion, ensuring a smooth and consistent customer journey.

“Given the value for money prices, the convenient location of the development, and the specification of the properties, which include open plan lounge/dining rooms, luxury kitchens with integrated appliances, plenty of storage space, and ensuites to the principal bedroom, we expect there to be a consistent flow of sales enquiries at Allanwater Caskieberran,” said Lauren.

“Having a Glenrothes High Street window display will increase visibility locally, additionally attracting walk-in interest from people passing by,” finished Lauren.

Commenting from First for Homes Allan England Team, Director/Office Owner, Allan England, said: “The entire team is thrilled to be working alongside Allanwater Homes on the launch of their brand-new development at Caskieberran, Glenrothes. This exciting collaboration brings fresh opportunities for homebuyers in the area, combining Allanwater Homes trusted craftsmanship with our commitment to providing exceptional service and support to buyers throughout the buying journey.”

With summer beckoning, Glenrothes offers many outdoor opportunities to couples, young professionals and young families, including Riverside Park and Balbirnie Park, along with sports venues and golf courses. The backdrop of the Lomond Hills provides opportunities to hill walk, and explore the wider environment.

A Fife town with great connectivity, Glenrothes provides easy access to Scotland’s central belt motorway network, with nearby train stations in Kirkcaldy, and Glenrothes with Thornton.

Buyers at Allanwater Caskieberran will be given a full two years of aftercare, plus a ten-year Premier warranty, with the first two years covered by Allanwater Homes.

To find out more, or place a reservation, please contact First for Homes Allan England team in Glenrothes on 01592 752944.

For further details on Allanwater Caskieberran at www.allanwater.co.uk.