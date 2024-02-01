Alpaca farm offers special deal for Fife residents to meet their animals
The team at Bowbridge Alpacas Scotland are offering Fife residents a 50 per cent off discount on their alpaca experiences in February and March.
The experiences provide a blend of outdoor adventure and interaction with their charming animals and it’s a chance to make cherished memories with family and friends who can be from outwith Fife.
A spokesperson for Bowbridge Alpacas Scotland said they were running the discount offer “in an effort to bring joy and create lasting memories for the local community”.
They said: “Residents are encouraged to seize this limited-time offer and embark on a memorable journey surrounded by the scenic beauty of the alpaca farm in Central Fife.”
The offer extends to various packages, and while it must be booked by a Fife resident visitors from outwith Fife can be included in the group.
The family-run Bowbridge Alpacas are based between Peat Inn and Largoward and are committed to fostering community connections and promoting well-being through unique and enjoyable activities.
To receive the 50 per cent discount, residents can use the code LOCAL50 when booking their alpaca experience tickets online at the Bowbridge Alpacas website.