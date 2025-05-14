Amazon announces free innovation training for businesses in Fife

Businesses in Fife are invited to attend the Amazon Innovation Accelerator, a programme that provides free training to local SMEs

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exclusive Amazon Innovation Accelerator (AIA) is coming to Dunfermline, hosted at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in the city on 30th May, and Fife-based businesses are invited to sign up now.

The Amazon Innovation Accelerator provides small and medium businesses with free training on how to innovate as they grow. The Accelerator also offers a dynamic setting for training and provides an exclusive peek into how Amazon has scaled its own operations in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through the Accelerator, small and medium businesses in Fife will benefit from a day of in-person workshops delivered by senior Amazon leaders. Topics include an insight into Amazon’s culture of innovation and working backwards mechanisms as well as a detailed walk-through of Amazon’s Dunfermline fulfilment centre to see the Amazon’s technology and processes in practice.

Jamie Strain, General Manager at Amazon in Dunfermline

Participants will also gain access to a comprehensive e-learning course which includes modules on Introduction to AI, digitisation, innovation, leadership, operational efficiency and more. Participating businesses can also earn recognition as an AIA Innovation Leader.

“The Amazon Innovation Accelerator exists to help businesses as they develop cultures of innovation within their own organisations,” said Jamie Strain, General Manager at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Dunfermline. “The Accelerator has been successful so far, and I am excited to host businesses in Fife at our Dunfermline site.”

Local small and medium sized businesses can register to apply for the Amazon Innovation Accelerator now. Spaces are limited.

For more information, please contact [email protected].