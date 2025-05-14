Amazon announces free innovation training for businesses in Fife
The exclusive Amazon Innovation Accelerator (AIA) is coming to Dunfermline, hosted at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in the city on 30th May, and Fife-based businesses are invited to sign up now.
The Amazon Innovation Accelerator provides small and medium businesses with free training on how to innovate as they grow. The Accelerator also offers a dynamic setting for training and provides an exclusive peek into how Amazon has scaled its own operations in the UK.
Through the Accelerator, small and medium businesses in Fife will benefit from a day of in-person workshops delivered by senior Amazon leaders. Topics include an insight into Amazon’s culture of innovation and working backwards mechanisms as well as a detailed walk-through of Amazon’s Dunfermline fulfilment centre to see the Amazon’s technology and processes in practice.
Participants will also gain access to a comprehensive e-learning course which includes modules on Introduction to AI, digitisation, innovation, leadership, operational efficiency and more. Participating businesses can also earn recognition as an AIA Innovation Leader.
“The Amazon Innovation Accelerator exists to help businesses as they develop cultures of innovation within their own organisations,” said Jamie Strain, General Manager at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Dunfermline. “The Accelerator has been successful so far, and I am excited to host businesses in Fife at our Dunfermline site.”
Local small and medium sized businesses can register to apply for the Amazon Innovation Accelerator now. Spaces are limited.
For more information, please contact [email protected].