Amazon Dunfermline supports future workplace leaders

School pupils across Fife have taken part in a paid four-week internship programme with the team at Amazon in Dunfermline and the charity Career Ready.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Career Ready Scotland delivers a structured mentoring programme with a paid, four-week summer internship for young people from under-represented backgrounds. The charity boosts young people’s workplace skills, self-confidence, and gives them the support networks they need to thrive in education and future employment.

Working alongside Career Ready, employees from Amazon in Dunfermline provided summer internships to 12 pupils, mentored by the teams across Amazon’s portfolio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Strain, General Manager at Amazon in Dunfermline, said:

Amazon Career Ready programmes students present their work at Amazon in Dunfermline.

“At Amazon in Dunfermline, we’re passionate about supporting pupils to prepare for their futures once they leave education. I couldn’t be prouder of my team for supporting our interns and sharing their knowledge and skills to the pupils who will be tomorrow’s technology business leaders.”

John Aitken, an Amazon employee who mentored with a young person with Career Ready, added:

“I had a great time working alongside Sophie this month and I’m pleased that Amazon can provide these opportunities to the pupils and our team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the pupils who did an internship at Amazon in Dunfermline, added: “Career Ready has given me opportunities I never knew were out there. I’ve enjoyed meeting new people and have made new friends. I loved being at Amazon, my mentor and the team have been brilliant. I’m so proud of what I’ve achieved through this experience and I feel much more confident.”

Amazon in Dunfermline provided summer internships to 12 pupils

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded The Big House Multibank in Fife with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The Multibank network has now donated more than 8 million surplus goods to over 600,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, London, Tees Valley and Birmingham. This year, the Multibank will send 1 million orders to families across the UK.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.