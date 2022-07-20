Amazon Prime Day: Fife centre staff celebrate with week-long activities

Some of the week-long activities at the giant Dunfermline centre included giveaways, games, and treats provided by sweetshop The Sweetie Drawer.

The events were organised to say thank you to the team for the work they do delivering for customers around the UK.

Jamie Strain, Amazon Dunfermline general manager, said: “Prime Day is a real highlight in the calendars of our customers and team members, and we’ve enjoyed lots of celebrations in Dunfermline.

Staff at Amazon in Fife celebrate their Prime Day successes

“I’ve enjoyed seeing all the great things happening across our fulfilment centre this week and I’m looking forward to more fun events that will be taking place here over the coming weeks and months.”

Prime Day is one of Amazon’s biggest annual sales events, and this year some of the bestselling items purchased by customers in the UK.