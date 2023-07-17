News you can trust since 1871
Amazon Prime Day: Staff at Fife fulfilment centre enjoy carnival day

A week-long series of activities took place at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Fife recently as team members celebrated the return of Prime Day.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 17th Jul 2023, 11:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 11:39 BST

Some of the fun and games organised for employees at the vast centre just off the M90 in near Dunfermline included a carnival parade, tombola and carnival themed games. The events were organised by Amazon in Dunfermline to say thank you to the team for the work it does delivering for customers around the UK.

Autumn Morton, a team member who took part in the Prime Day fun, said: “We had a great time celebrating together. We appreciated the chance to have fun and bond as a team as we prepared for a busy, rewarding week.”

Amazon Dunfermline General Manager, Jamie Strain, added: “Prime Day is an exciting time for customers and colleagues alike, so it’s important we set time aside to mark the occasion. Our week of fun provided us with an opportunity to celebrate together while delivering for our customers.”

