Amazon staff enjoy ‘dress to impress’ party to celebrate 2023 success
They were treated to the dress to impress celebration after another successful year. At the party, guests enjoyed a buffet, raffle and live music.
Jamie Strain, Amazon in Dunfermline’s general manager, said: “The annual team party is one of the highlights of the year at Amazon, so it was great to finally celebrate in style again as colleagues and friends. The event gave us the opportunity to say a big thank you to the team in Dunfermline for all the effort given over the previous 12 months. We are excited to continue delivering smiles to customers in Dunfermline and beyond in 2024.”
Autumn Morton, an employee who attended the party, added: “Another year of success is complete! I had a great night celebrating 2023’s achievements with my teammates and am looking forward to getting stuck into the year ahead.”