The figure came from the company’s 2022 UK Economic Impact Hub.

It provides regional data on jobs created by Amazon locally, the number of regional independent small businesses supported by the company, the level of economic activity driven by its investments and export sales recorded last year by small businesses selling on its platform.

Since 2010, Amazon has invested over £1.9 billion in Eastern Scotland. That led to the production of goods and services that contributed an estimated £2 billion to the region's GDP since 2010.

Amazon has revealed its impact on the economy of east Scotland (Pic: Mark Radford)

To date, Amazon has created around 2,500 full and part-time jobs in Scotland and more than 50 apprentices have qualified its programme.

Jamie Strain, general manager at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Dunfermline, said: “Amazon is a proud member of the community in eastern Scotland.