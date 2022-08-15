American musician Dean Friedman drops by Fife firm's premises

The company have been supporting Dean on his Scottish tour dates, promoting his return to live UK performances and his new album American Lullaby.
Gordon Banks, director of Cartmore, which has branches in Lochgelly and Polmont, said: “It was really good of Daen to visit our branch today and see our new hard landscaping display.
"His support is welcome and we also hope our backing of his Scottish tour dates has been beneficial, especially after the hiatus of the last few years.
"Dean is a memorable songwriter and performer with a back catalogue of classic songs which have been added to with his new album.
“I am delighted that Carmore have been able to support Dean on this tour.”
During his visit Dean was introduced to staff.
The musician said: “It was good to have the opportunity to pop into Cartmore to see Gordon and the team and thank them for their support.
"Also having the chance to view Cartmore’s new premises and their recently opened stunning hard landscaping display was a real pleasure – it should be a real benefit for the business and customers going forward.
"I always really enjoy my time on tour in Scotland and getting the opportunity to know the country better is a real benefit.”
Dean ends his UK tour dates with a run of performances in Edinburgh until Sunday, August 21.