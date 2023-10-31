Anas Sarwar, Scottish Labour leader, visits Harland & Wolff’s Methil yard

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He was given a tour of the site and observed ongoing work. Mr Sarwar’s visit came after Harland & Wolff recently announced completion of the first barge built at Methil since 1856, for the recycling and waste management company, Cory, which will operate them on the River Thames.

The current projects underway at Harland & Wolff, such as the recently launched green tug boats and partnership to develop batteries for the marine sector, are bringing innovative green technologies to UK shipbuilding and engineering. The company said Methil was also developing its position as a key player in the fabrication of structures for the offshore energy and renewable industry.

Harland & Wolff said its five-sector strategy, which positions the business to serve commercial, cruise and ferry, defence, energy and renewables markets and investment in state-of-the-art technology will secure sustained economic growth through skilled jobs and productivity growth.

Anas Sarwar visits Harland & Wolff’s Methil yard (Pic: John Gilchrist)

The spread of the company’s sites means future contracts will spread prosperity and economic growth around Scotland and the UK. The company briefed Mr Sarwar on the need to enforce local content requirements, which would see offshore energy developers being required to use Scottish and UK supply chains to deliver their projects. The UK Government is currently consulting on how to boost domestic supply chains through reforms to the ‘Contracts for Difference’ scheme.

Mr Sarwar met some of the workforce, which currently stands at 925 employees. He was also introduced to apprentices and was able to see first-hand, how Harland & Wolff is creating secure, high-quality opportunities for young people.

John Wood, chief executive officer, said: “We thoroughly enjoyed the chance to welcome Anas Sarwar to Harland & Wolff Methil and to introduce him to some of the talented apprentices who will be crucial to building Scotland’s industrial and clean energy future.

