Andy and Fiona take feet off the pedal as they retire from popular Fife bike shop

Glenrothes couple Andy and Fiona Hain rode off into the sunset as they retired after nearly 40 years running Leslie Bike Shop.

The shop first opened around 38 years ago in Leslie’s High Street before moving to Bankhead Industrial Estate in Glenrothes, where they added the Bikers Boutique.

For over 12 years Andy and Fiona supported the Leslie Bike Shop/Bikers Boutique team who, during that period have won World, European, British and Scottish titles.

New owner Bryan Moodie, who started riding for Team Leslie Bike Shop as a youngster, paid tribute.

He said: “I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us all. I honestly can’t thank Andy and Fiona enough for everything they have done for me and many others in the cycling community.

“From getting my first bikes as a youngster, cycling competitively at 12 years old and working as a ‘Saturday boy’ to starting full-time and now being the proud owner, they’ve taught me so much and I’m sure I’ll still be learning from them both for a while yet.”

The shop hosted an open day to celebrate the occasion.

Fiona said: “Andy and I would like to say a massive thank you to all our customers, friends and family who have supported us on our adventure. This has been a huge part of our lives and we will never forget it.

“We have been through it all, amazing times, hard times, sad times and quality times, all which has been both enjoyable and sometimes tough, but we wouldn’t have had it any other way.

“We feel it is now time to move over and let Bryan take the reins. Bryan has been running both shops along with us for the last two years and we are more than confident he is going to do an amazing job.

“We are not going to disappear from the cycling world, we will now have time to ride our own bikes and visit the shop with cakes.

“We are both looking forward to our future and can’t wait to see Bryan and the team move Leslie Bike Shop/Bikers Boutique to another level.”