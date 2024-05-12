Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pettycur Bay Holiday Park will be starting the celebraitons to mark the 40th anniversary of the Wallace family buying the park early when it hosts its annual Caravan Show Weekend.

The park is due to mark the 40th anniversary in July 2024, but will be hosting the popular caravan show weekend from Friday, May 24 to Sunday, May 26.

Having grown considerably over the years, the event showcases the park’s industry leading luxury holiday homes for ownership and provides a platform for local sellers and charity fundraisers, as well as offering visitors a plethora of free entertainment and events.

Events kick off on Friday, May 24 with Lisa Funkidz Children’s entertainer performing from 6pm in the hotel’s Images suite, followed by Fife-based band The Frets from 8pm to 11pm.

Tommy Wallace, Thomas Wallace Snr and Steven Wallace at a previous Annual Caravan Show

The fun continues on Sunday when the Kingdom FM roadshow will be in Images suite from 11am to 3pm and there will be various stalls including crafts, tombola and games as well as a bouncy castle for the family to enjoy. There will also be face painting and Magic Malky the Magician. Those interested will be able to view the selection of new and used holiday homes on display.

The band So Driven will bring Saturday’s schedule to a close from 8pm.

Face painting, stalls and crafts are again on the agenda for the Sunday. Uncle Billy will be entertaining the kids and a fun karaoke show for the family takes place at 7pm.

The Warden’s free barbecue will also be taking place on Saturday and Sunday from noon until 3pm.

Janet Murray, general manager, said: “Make sure you turn up early to take full advantage of all the activities, as it is going to be a busy weekend. This weekend is always a calendar highlight, traditionally taking place the last weekend in May.

"It allows the whole Pettycur community to come together to host a fantastic day for everyone. Our aim is to make the event bigger and better every year.

"2024 is set to be a very special year for us due to the 40th anniversary. Under the ownership of the Wallace family the park has gone from strength to strength, from a humble caravan park to the major venue it is today iwth its own leisure centre and hotel.

