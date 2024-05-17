Anstruther Bread and Butter Cafe owners launch new deli in town
John and Simone Mitchell, who own the popular Bread and Butter Cafe in Rodger Street, have now launched Bread and Bottles - a brand-new bottle shop and deli based in Shore Street. It has moved into the premises that were previously an ice cream shop after a complete refurbishment.
They say it will be a haven for enthusiasts of craft beer, fine wines, artisanal spirits, and gourmet deli delights.
Bread and Butter Cafe is well known for its focus on quality ingredients, innovative cuisine, and warm hospitality, and has become a key fixture in the local community and beyond. John and Simone aim to build on this with the launch of their new venture which, as well as offering high quality food and drinks, will also sell a selected range of home and giftware.
The shop opened its doors at the beginning of this month.
