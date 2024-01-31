Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michelin-Starred The Cellar is a cosy eatery in Anstruther that has flourished under the head chef, Billy Boyter, but now Boyter has decided to sell the long-standing eatery.

In a post on The Cellar's social media, Boyter wrote: "After a lot of thought and consideration, my family and I have decided it's the right time to sell The Cellar. It's been an amazing 10 years and I'm so proud of what we've created in our time."

The restaurant, which is located on the site of a former smokehouse and cooperage for over 30 years, was formerly run by legendary Scottish chef Peter Jukes.

Following the death of Mr Jukes in 2013, Billy, who was head chef at Michelin starred Number One in Edinburgh, saw the opportunity to carry on The Cellar’s outstanding culinary heritage.

He re-opened it in 2014, retaining the name and achieved a Michelin star the following year.

Since then Billy has made The Cellar his own and retained the accolade from Michelin through his “delicious, deftly prepared dishes”.