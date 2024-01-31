News you can trust since 1871
Anstruther's Michelin Star restaurant The Cellar is up for sale

A Michelin Star restaurant in a picturesque Fife fishing village is set to be sold.
By Rosalind Erskine
Published 31st Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT
Michelin-Starred The Cellar is a cosy eatery in Anstruther that has flourished under the head chef, Billy Boyter, but now Boyter has decided to sell the long-standing eatery.

In a post on The Cellar's social media, Boyter wrote: "After a lot of thought and consideration, my family and I have decided it's the right time to sell The Cellar. It's been an amazing 10 years and I'm so proud of what we've created in our time."

The restaurant, which is located on the site of a former smokehouse and cooperage for over 30 years, was formerly run by legendary Scottish chef Peter Jukes.

Picture: The CellarPicture: The Cellar
Picture: The Cellar

Following the death of Mr Jukes in 2013, Billy, who was head chef at Michelin starred Number One in Edinburgh, saw the opportunity to carry on The Cellar’s outstanding culinary heritage.

He re-opened it in 2014, retaining the name and achieved a Michelin star the following year.

Since then Billy has made The Cellar his own and retained the accolade from Michelin through his “delicious, deftly prepared dishes”.

The menu offered seasonal Scottish produce and locally foraged ingredients from the nearby coastline and countryside that are thoughtfully brought together on the plate with a modern touch.

