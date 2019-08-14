Apprentice trio ‘over the moon’ with permanent jobs at Fife Ethylene Plant

Three ExxonMobil apprentices say they are over the moon after securing full-time jobs at the Fife Ethylene Plant.

Ross Drummond (25), from Kirkcaldy, Zoe Smith (21,) from Lundin Links, and Daniel Scobbie (23), from Bonnybridge, have earned their places at the plant after completing a four year apprenticeship scheme.

Ross trained as an electrical technician, Zoe studied mechanical maintenance and Daniel instrument maintenance.

Zoe did one year full-time study at Fife College, while Daniel and Ross studied at Forth Valley College in Falkirk.

All three then completed another two years of day release at college, working the other four days putting their learning into practice at the Mossmorran plant. A final year working full-time on site completed the programme.

Now their hard work has paid off with all three being awarded permanent posts.

“I am absolutely delighted to get a job at FEP and I can’t wait to get started in September,” said former Balwearie High pupil Ross, whose family comes from Kinghorn.

“It’s great that all three of us have been given full-time posts. That’s a very high success rate, which says a lot for the ExxonMobil apprenticeship scheme.”

Zoe, who went to Waid Academy, added: “I love working here and, apart from having to get some tools made especially for me, I’m treated just like any other member of the team.”

And Daniel, who was a pupil at Denny High, said: “It’s great studying and learning on site at the same time because you can really see how the instruments you have been learning about at college work in real life.”

Jacob McAllister, FEP plant manager, said: “Our plant is founded on local talent that we can support andnurture. Over a third of our team started as apprentices and that’s something we are very proud of.

“Ross, Zoe and Daniel follow that proud tradition and we are delighted to have them on board.”