April 1 rail fares increase no joke for passengers says MSP

Ahead of the 3.8 per cent increase to rail fares from Tuesday, April 1, MSP Claire Baker has said the move is at odds with the need to make public transport more affordable and accessible for all.

The latest increase is effectively the third hike faced by rail passengers in just over a year, following the 8.7% rise last April and the end of the pilot removal of peak rail fares in September.

Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Claire Baker has called the move “yet another blow for passengers” and has urged the Scottish Government to do more to address the additional cost for householders, particularly those who have to travel at peak times.

This week also marks the third anniversary of ScotRail moving into public ownership, a move that was meant to deliver fairer fares and improved services. Claire Baker has criticised the Scottish Government for failing to deliver on the potential of public ownership, pointing to the reality for many passengers of higher prices, continued delays, overcrowded trains, and temporary timetable reductions.

Claire said: “Three fare increases in just over a year is no joke and this latest increase is another blow for passengers.

“Instead of making rail travel more accessible and affordable, the Scottish Government is failing to use public ownership to deliver the improvements it promised for passengers and is pricing people off the railways when we should be encouraging more people to choose public transport.

“This is the third increase in just over a year, at a time when people are already struggling with bills. The peak fares pilot showed that more affordable travel can boost rail usage, and Scottish Labour has committed to removing peak fares permanently, as part of plans to deliver a fairer fare system that works for passengers. The Scottish Government needs to look at what it can do to improve affordability not penalise people who rely on public transport.

“I will be questioning the Scottish Government on how increasing fares will encourage more people to use trains, and deliver on commitments to reduce car use.”