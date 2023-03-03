Archive photos look back on AH McIntosh, one of Kirkcaldy's renowned businesses

Kirkcaldy was once home to many great businesses and industries.

Sadly, most have departed over the decades - some closed, some relocated after takeovers.

One of the Lang Toun’s most prominent names was that of AH McIntosh, furniture manufacturers.

The company was founded in Kirkcaldy in 1869 by Alexander Henry McIntosh, and it rapidly expanded throughout the UK.

It had a globalist outlook, exhibiting at the World Fair in Paris in 1878, and the Sydney Exhibition in 1879.

In the 1960s and 70s, its anime was synonymous with quality furniture, made to the highest spec.

It also diversified to make furniture for schools and colleges.

These pictures from our archive capture just a glimpse of its operations in Kirkcaldy, and some of the people who worked there

AH McIntosh furniture factory in Victoria Road from the early 20th century

Staff pictured in the 1970s

Kirkcaldy 1979: Annual dinner for A.H. McIntosh 21 Year Club, held at the Royal Albert Hotel

The factory of AH McIntosh was severely damaged by a hurricane in January 1968.