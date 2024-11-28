Arnold Clark scholarships for Fife students to ’make a real difference’ to their studies

Fife College students have gained special scholarships to support their studies.

The support came from car dealer Arnold Clark through the Adam Smith Scholarships programme, and went to Lorna Downie, David Clack, Dua Nasar, Declan Bisset, and Rayyan Asif who each got £500 in recognition of their dedication to advancing their careers in business, engineering, and automotive industries.

Arnold Clark, Europe’s largest privately owned car retailer, has been offering scholarships at Fife College for several years, with some previous recipients securing employment with the company after completing their studies.

The scholarship recipients were recently presented with their awards by Lynne McBurney, group head of people at the company at a ceremony held at the college’s vehicle workshop at the Glenrothes Campus.

Students and guests at the presentation of the Arnold Clark scholarships (Pic: Fife College)

David Clack, an IMI Certificate: Transport Maintenance IMI Level 2 student from Kirkcaldy, said: “I am incredibly shocked about winning the scholarship. I am hoping that this can open more doors for me to get a job in a garage and learn from others in the trade. Hopefully, one day, I can open my own garage and employ people with disabilities who have a common interest in the motor trade, as it would be nice to help others.”

Lorna Downie, a fabrication and welding engineering student from Lochgelly, said: “I feel so proud of myself and over the moon to be given support and to see people believe in me. The scholarship will go towards funding for continued education.”

Ms McBurney, said she hoped the scholarships would “make a real difference” and added:“Supporting the community is at the heart of what we do at Arnold Clark, and we’re always looking for new and impactful ways to support local initiatives.”

Lyn Gold, scholarship and alumni engagement lead at Fife College, said: “Arnold Clark has been a fantastic supporter of Fife College students for many years, and we’re deeply appreciative of their ongoing commitment.

“These new scholarship awards will have an immediate and positive impact on the students, helping to shape their academic journeys and future aspirations. All of this year’s scholarship winners are truly deserving of their awards. We wish them every success in their studies and future careers, and we look forward to strengthening our partnership with Arnold Clark.”