Aspiring Glenrothes plumbing and heating engineer reaches semi finals of Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2025

An aspiring plumbing and heating engineer from Glenrothes is in the semi-final of this year’s Screwfix Trade Apprentice competition.

Apprentice Troy Stein, 23, has been selected from more than 2000 applications to compete in the semi-final against 31 others from the UK and Ireland who are currently completing apprenticeships across construction trades.

Troy is studying plumbing and heating at Fife College.

During the semi-final stage of the competition, Troy will face a tough interview with Screwfix before finding out if he’s made the final ten who will compete at the two day final in May.

Troy said: “I’m really excited to have been shortlisted and I’m proud to be representing Glenrothes in this national award. Even though I’m a plumbing and heating engineer, I’m passionate about learning other trades and getting hands-on with every job.

"From the start, I’ve been fully dedicated - diving into everything trade-related to stay ahead of the curve. I came from a job I didn’t enjoy, but now I’m in a career I love, giving it my all.

“I really hope my passion and dedication to the trade will come through in my interview, as to be selected to compete in the final of the competition would be an incredible opportunity.”

Not only will the winner of the Screwfix Trade Apprentice title receive a prize bundle of technology, training and tools worth £10,000, but their college will also receive £2,000 worth of Screwfix vouchers to spend on workshop equipment, helping to upskill tomorrow’s trade professionals.

Jack Wallace, Marketing Director for Screwfix, says: “Screwfix Trade Apprentice is a fantastic way to recognise the hard work and dedication of today’s apprentices who are undertaking intensive, on-the-job training and qualifications to create tomorrow’s workforce of skilled tradespeople.

“This competition highlights how vital apprenticeships are in addressing the current skills shortage. We are committed to championing trade apprentices, the colleges that teach them and the employers that nurture them.

“Every year we are consistently amazed by the applications from trade apprentices across the UK and Ireland who are passionate, dedicated and committed to excelling in their chosen trade. To make it through to the semi-finals is a fantastic achievement. I wish this year’s semi-finalists the very best of luck in making it to the final.”