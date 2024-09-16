Award double and highest rating for Kirkcaldy hair salon Migele Experience

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A long-established Kirkcaldy hair salon is celebrating two top awards.

Migele Experience has been awarded the highest rating of salon experience and superior service in the Salonspy 2024 National Awards - which commend exceptional service in the salon industry based on verified client reviews.

And stylist Grace Glendinning has been honoured for the most five-star reviews in 2024.

The Salonspy Awards are the only hairdressing industry awards based solely on customer submitted, verified reviews, and it was the third time in a row that Migele has celebrated with an award.

Grace Glendinning has been honoured for the most five-star reviews in 2024 (Pic: Submitted).

Dom Panetta has been at the helm of the business from the start, operating out of a salon in Tolbooth Street and the moving into Whytehouse Avenue.

He said: "This Is the this consecutive year that we have won this award, and this is the recognition we strive for. We train our team to deliver a brilliant salon experience and it's our loyal clientele who make our business a success. That's why we are excited to continue to bring excellent service to our valued clients."

He was also delighted to see his stylist recognised for her five-star feedback.

Grace began her journey at Migele Experience over four years ago as a weekender, balancing her burgeoning passion for hairstyling with her other commitments. Her enthusiasm and commitment quickly set her apart, leading her to work diligently through the ranks.

Today, her hard work has culminated in her new role as a level one stylist, where she continues to impress both colleagues and clients alike. She has built a loyal clientele who rave about her work. Her attention to detail, creativity, and warm personality have won the hearts of many, making her a sought-after stylist in the community.

“Grace’s growth over the years has been remarkable,” said Dom. “Her journey to level one stylistis a perfect example of how dedication and passion can lead to success. We’re incredibly Adam Thomas, founder and chief executive of the Salonspy Awards, said: “ It is an honour to recognise businesses that embody these values. We are so proud to champion salon’s customer service based on the opinions that matter, your customers. Congratulations on being rated as some of the UK’s very best!”