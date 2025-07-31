Award for Fife food firm whose products are sold in Tesco, Sainsbury’s & Asda

A Fife based food company has won a top award.

MOWI Scottish Salmon Fillets, prepared at MOWI Consumer Products UK in Rosyth, has been awarded a Great Taste star award by The Guild of Fine Food, which runs the world’s most trusted food and drink accreditation scheme.

Not only is this the first year that a fresh Scottish salmon fillet has received this accolade, 2025 is also the year that Mowi is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

It started out with a team of 43 in 2015, and Mowi CPUK now has over 780 during peak production periods. Through investment in new technology and the upskilling of its workforce, Rosyth is now the single largest salmon production site in the UK. Some £30 million has been invested in the state-of-the-art food factory, enabling the business to produce over a quarter of a million healthy meals each week.

MOWI Scottish Salmon Fillets operates out of Rosyth (Pic: Submitted)

Over 14,000 products were put through the competition’s blind judging process made up of a 500 strong expert panel. MOWI Scottish Salmon Fillets were highlighted for a “clean aroma and oily richness”.

Robin Brown, technical and development director at Mowi Consumer Products UK, said: “The Great Taste mark is a stamp of excellence and one of the most recognised accolades in the food and drink industry, so we are incredibly honoured for our MOWI Scottish Salmon Fillets two pack to be recognised this way.

“Our success is testament to the hard work and 60 years of expertise from the Mowi team at every stage from egg to plate in raising and preparing quality salmon.”

MOWI Scottish Salmon Fillets are available from Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Ocado and Amazon Fresh.