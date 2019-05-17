Award for long established Fife business

One of Glenrothes’ most established businesses has won a top award.

The Leviton Network Solutions business triumphed at the British American Business Transatlantic Growth Awards.

The business, formerly known as Brand Rex, was awarded the ‘Expansion in the UK award.’ to recognise its commitment to trade, investment, and jobs between the UK and USA.

Leviton expanded into the UK following the acquisition of Brand-Rex in 2015.

Over the past four years, it has accelerated the pace of innovation and made significant investments in the UK and Europe.

Andy Sharkey, senior sales director northern Europe, said, “We have put significant investment into better serving our customers in both regions over the years, and it means a lot to be recognised by BritishAmerican Business for our efforts.