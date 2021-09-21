Award for transformation of historic Fife steading

The Good House Company scooped the Renovation of the Year title at the annual Scottish Homes awards held in Glasgow.

It was praised for its transformation of Inchrye Steading, near Lindores - a B-listed building that had lain derelict for years.

The U-shaped steading was originally part of Inchrye Priory, a Georgian Gothic revival house built in 1827 and demolished in the 1960s.

A two-year project has seen the steading renovated to create four luxurious bespoke properties, while retaining original architectural features such as the distinctive castellated dovecot and polygonal turrets.

​Peter Giacopazzi, one of the founders of The Good House Company, said: “We are delighted to have won this award for our work at Inchrye Steading.

“It’s testament to our commitment towards not only creating beautiful homes, but ones that are sympathetic to the landscape and which incorporate environmentally friendly techniques and architecture.

“In our designs, we integrate the latest in eco-friendly technology, such as air source heat pumps, triple glazing, solar water, LED lighting and underfloor heating. We always use the latest in insulation technology, meaning lower emissions but just as importantly, very low utility bills.“

Established in 2008, The Good House Company now employs a workforce of over 50, who share Peter’s commitment to quality workmanship.

“We are always looking for new sites and plots to develop across Perth and Kinross, Stirling and Fife,” said Peter.​

