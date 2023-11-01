Award for Velux from Glenrothes at federation’s annual conference
and live on Freeview channel 276
Glenrothes based Velux was handed the Builders Merchants Federation (BMF) supplier engagement award at the organisation’s annual conference held at the Hilton Metropole Hotel in Birmingham
James Bugden, sales manager at Velux said: “The BMF has consistently served as an excellent ambassador for our industry, demonstrating unwavering commitment and strength particularly during some challenging years more recently. It is quite humbling, but an incredible honour for Velux to receive this award as recognition for the support we always try to show to their events and initiatives throughout the year.
“We take immense pride at being part of this industry and our affiliation with the BMF not only fosters that sense of belonging but enables us to contribute to the great work they do for merchants and suppliers.
“Everyone at VeluxX is looking forward to building on this engagement in to 2024 and continue working with all at the BMF and our wider industry colleagues.”
The awards recognise the achievements of individuals and businesses within the builders’ merchants’ industry.
John Newcomb, BMFchief executive, said: “Congratulations to Velux on the commitment to our industry that is recognised with this award. BMF membership encompasses the entire building materials distribution industry, and our annual conference and awards are an opportunity to acknowledge the contributions of suppliers, service members and individuals across the sector.”