News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans

Award for Velux from Glenrothes at federation’s annual conference

A Fife business has been recognised with an award by national trade body.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 1st Nov 2023, 16:46 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 16:46 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Glenrothes based Velux was handed the Builders Merchants Federation (BMF) supplier engagement award at the organisation’s annual conference held at the Hilton Metropole Hotel in Birmingham

James Bugden, sales manager at Velux said: “The BMF has consistently served as an excellent ambassador for our industry, demonstrating unwavering commitment and strength particularly during some challenging years more recently. It is quite humbling, but an incredible honour for Velux to receive this award as recognition for the support we always try to show to their events and initiatives throughout the year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We take immense pride at being part of this industry and our affiliation with the BMF not only fosters that sense of belonging but enables us to contribute to the great work they do for merchants and suppliers.

Rachel Dennett at Velux receives the BMF Supplier Engagement Award 2023 from Chris Hayward (left) with awards host Mark Foster. (Pic: Submitted)Rachel Dennett at Velux receives the BMF Supplier Engagement Award 2023 from Chris Hayward (left) with awards host Mark Foster. (Pic: Submitted)
Rachel Dennett at Velux receives the BMF Supplier Engagement Award 2023 from Chris Hayward (left) with awards host Mark Foster. (Pic: Submitted)
Most Popular

“Everyone at VeluxX is looking forward to building on this engagement in to 2024 and continue working with all at the BMF and our wider industry colleagues.”

The awards recognise the achievements of individuals and businesses within the builders’ merchants’ industry.

John Newcomb, BMFchief executive, said: “Congratulations to Velux on the commitment to our industry that is recognised with this award. BMF membership encompasses the entire building materials distribution industry, and our annual conference and awards are an opportunity to acknowledge the contributions of suppliers, service members and individuals across the sector.”

Related topics:GlenrothesFifeHilton Metropole HotelBirmingham