Glenrothes based Velux was handed the Builders Merchants Federation (BMF) supplier engagement award at the organisation’s annual conference held at the Hilton Metropole Hotel in Birmingham

James Bugden, sales manager at Velux said: “The BMF has consistently served as an excellent ambassador for our industry, demonstrating unwavering commitment and strength particularly during some challenging years more recently. It is quite humbling, but an incredible honour for Velux to receive this award as recognition for the support we always try to show to their events and initiatives throughout the year.

“We take immense pride at being part of this industry and our affiliation with the BMF not only fosters that sense of belonging but enables us to contribute to the great work they do for merchants and suppliers.

Rachel Dennett at Velux receives the BMF Supplier Engagement Award 2023 from Chris Hayward (left) with awards host Mark Foster. (Pic: Submitted)

“Everyone at VeluxX is looking forward to building on this engagement in to 2024 and continue working with all at the BMF and our wider industry colleagues.”

The awards recognise the achievements of individuals and businesses within the builders’ merchants’ industry.