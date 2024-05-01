Award-winning Fife fish and chip shop launches special menu for dogs
The new dog-friendly menu at Cromars Classic Fish and Chips based in St Andrews has been created out of love for our four-legged friends. It includes beef sausages and ‘puppucinnos – and the business will donate 50% of all sales to the Scottish SPCA to help tackle the animal welfare crisis in Scotland and improve support for animals and people across the country.
With approximately 13.5million dogs as pets in the UK equating to 36% of households owning a dog; 83% of people say they feel guilty leaving their dog behind when they go on holiday, 67% will plan their breaks around their dog, and 56% will opt to take their pooch away with them, the new menu launch is well timed to capitalise on domestic travel with dogs.
And the business is looking forward to a busy summer season of customers on two legs … and four!
Wendy Napthine-Frame, Cromars’ owner, said: “We are a nation of dog lovers, I have three dogs, so I know how much people love them and want them around as part of the family. We see so many people travelling with their dogs now, especially as we come into the Summer season, when the city is teaming with tourists and visitors. We are blessed in St Andrews with wonderful beaches and countryside, offering perfect walks for dogs and their owners, and for years Cromars has welcomed them all afterwards for a fish supper.
“I’ve often thought we should create a special menu for dogs, not least so that owners can eat our award-winning fish and chips in peace, without the pleading eyes and the nose-nudges that as dog owners we all understand. So, we have done just that with the introduction of our new menu, which is catering for doggies and doing good by helping support the tremendous work that the SSPCA does in Scotland.”
Cromars was established in St Andrews in 2013 by,owner Wendy who has fishing in her blood. She was born and raised in Peterhead, the largest landing port for fish in the UK, with a large extended family all working in the fishing industry either on boats or in the markets.
