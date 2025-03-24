Award-winning Fife fish and chip shop's doggy menu raises £1500 for charity - and it's expanding

St Andrews’ chippy Cromars is continuing to make tails wag with its dedicated doggy menu.

Since launching last year, Scotland’s first dog friendly chippy has sold over 2000 doggy suppers, raising £1500 for the Scottish SPCA.

And now, the Market Street chippy is giving its canine visitors event more to drool over, with a refreshed menu for 2025 featuring nutritious sardines and homemade doggy biscuits.

The popular dog-friendly chippy menu, which is £2, includes sausages and puppucinnos and a year on from its launch, Cromars continues to pledge 50 per cent of its ongoing sales to animal charity, the SSPCA.

Wendy Napthine-Frame, owner of Cromars, is delighted to have raised £1500 for the SSPCA from the dog friendly menu and is now expanding the offering. (Pic: Sandy Young)

Wendy Napthine-Frame, Cromars’ owner, said: “As a nation of dog lovers, we know how much people cherish their four-legged friends as part of the family, I have three dogs myself. St Andrews is a fantastic destination for dog owners, especially in Spring and Summer, when visitors flock to enjoy the town’s stunning beaches and countryside with their pups.

“Cromars has always been a popular stop after a seaside stroll, and we’re delighted that our doggy menu has been such a hit - not only giving pups a special treat but also raising £1500 for the Scottish SPCA in just a year. With our new 2025 menu, featuring nutritious sardines and homemade doggy biscuits, we’re making sure there’s even more to wag about!"

Claire Burns, Fundraising Lead (East) of the Scottish SPCA, said: "We’re incredibly grateful to Cromars and their customers for raising £1500 to support our work in protecting Scotland’s animals. It’s fantastic to see a business not only welcoming four-legged diners but also giving back to help animals in need. Every doggy supper enjoyed at Cromars has made a real difference, and we’re thrilled to see their commitment continue with an exciting new menu for 2025."