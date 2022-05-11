Award-winning Fife housing development completes phase two

Kingdom Housing Association’s regeneration of Fraser Avenue in Inverkeithing, has already won awards.

It was the Affordable Large Housing Development of the Year Award at the Scottish Home Awards 2020.

Phase one created 53 energy efficient affordable homes for social rent at a cost of £7.9 million.

Cecil Grant is the last tenant from Fraser Avenue to move into his new-build home.

Phase two added a further 61 homes at a cost of £9.6 million.

Julie Watson, head of capital Investment at Kingdom, said “The transformation of Fraser Avenue from demolition in March 2017 to the handover of the homes in phase two is incredible.

“It shows what can be achieved with community involvement and the project has reinforced the need to work collaboratively to achieve mutual goals, share good practice and help recreate a sense of community.”

Fraser Avenue

As part of the handover, resident Cecil Grant, 70, moved into his new home.

A founding member of the Fraser Avenue regeneration project, Cecil who moved into the street when he was just four years old.

He is the last tenant from Fraser Avenue to move into his new-build home.

Built in 1956, the original Fraser Avenue estate comprised three-storey common access flats and was ranked in the top 15% of the most deprived areas in Scotland.

Fife Council decided to demolish the original flats and transferred the land to Kingdom Housing Association.