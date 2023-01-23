Award-winning Fife ice cream parlour to unveil four new flavours at competition
An award-winning ice cream parlour in Fife is set to launch four new flavours at a major competition show next month.
The Perfect Scoop, based in East Wemyss, is heading south to take part in the Ice Cream Alliance (ICA) show at Harrogate.
The business was launched in 2017 by local couple, George and Fiona Wallace, along with their son, Kyle.After 17 years running very successful fish and chip shops in the Levenmouth area, George decided they needed a change and opened the ice cream parlour, and started to produce their own special gelato.
In 2019, their Belgian White Chocolate was awarded Reserve Champion at the prestigious Royal Highland Show Ice Cream Competition and also in 2021, with their Papua New Guinea Vanilla.
George commented, “We are so proud to have achieved these awards in such a short space of time and in last year’s competition we entered 14 flavours and received 14 awards, including four silver.
“We are now entered into the Ice Cream Alliance show at Harrogate in February with four brand new flavours in the competition.
“We are currently looking to add more wholesale customers in the local area like restaurants and cafes. We have invested in new machinery and added a small freezer van, to enable us to deliver our products safely and the ice cream we supply to wholesale clients is the same quality product we sell in the parlour. “He added: “We pride ourselves on being local and supporting the community. I was once told that a good dessert and coffee is the last thing people remember about a meal, so it’s important that ours stand out.”