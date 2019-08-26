Award-winning toy store to open branch in Glenrothes

Leading independent toy and nursery retailer Toytown is coming to Glenrothes.

The award-winning national retailer will open its 9th store in Scotland in Unicorn Way within the Kingdom shopping centre.

The Belfast based chain is now the largest independent toy and nursery retailer in the UK and Ireland with 29 stores in operation.

Sharon Barbour from Toytown said: “We are excited about bringing Toytown to Glenrothes and the Kingdom Shopping Centre. Our ‘one-stop-shop’ will not only have big name toys and amazing cut price deals but will also sell nursery goods, so it will cater for everyone from babies right through to the big kids-at-heart.”

David Carson, centre manager for the Kingdom Shopping Centre said: “Toytown will be a fantastic addition to our retail offering within the centre. We have a large family audience of shoppers here and there is plenty of excitement gathering ahead of the opening.”