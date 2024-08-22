Award-winning wedding cake designer set to open new studio in Glenrothes

Kerrie Gourlay, owner of Crumbdidilyumptious, is opening a new studio for her award-winning cake business in Glenrothes.

After years of baking beautifully crafted wedding cakes in her own home, a Glenrothes baker is on the move to a brand new studio.

Kerrie Gourlay, owner of the award winning Crumbdidilyumptious, has opened her new cake studio in the Fife Food and Business Centre in Faraday Road.

Having already built a reputation for creating delicious and visually stunning cakes that exceed customers’ expectations, Kerrie says the new premises will allow her to expand the company’s offerings as well as providing a dedicated space for consultations and tastings.

She said: “I am extremely excited to open our new premises and continue to serve customers with the same level of quality and excellence they have come to expect from us.

"I am thrilled to help couples bring their vision to life and create a truly memorable cake for their wedding day whilst taking out some of the stress of their day. As a recent bride myself I know that you need suppliers you can trust to pull off your vision.”

Kerrie has over 13 years of experience in the baking industry and this year won her third award as ‘Wedding Cake Specialist of the Year – Scotland’ in the Scotland Prestige Awards.

As well as providing a space for her own creations and consultations, Kerrie is also planning on offering beginners classes at the studio for anyone who wants to dabble in cake decoration.

The grand opening of the new premises is set to take place on September 7 at Unit2A Fife Food and Business Centre when guests will have the chance to meet Kerrie, sample some of Crumbdidilyumptious’ most popular cake flavours and learn more about the customisation options available for wedding cakes.