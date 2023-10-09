Awards for Fife business and project supporting the economy and environment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cupar-based Balbirnie Home Farms won the Iver Salvesen Award for combatting climate change thanks to its work with AHDB over the last three years as its strategic cereal farm in Scotland, and an approach that has prioritised plant and soil nutrition to save money and reliance on chemical inputs.

The conservation award went to the East Neuk Corn Bunting Project for its outstanding work in conserving the corn bunting, one of the rarest birds in Scotland. The East Neuk is one of its last strongholds where there is a remnant population of about 200.

Now in its seventh year, the Helping It Happen awards have become firmly established in recognising the role of estates, rural businesses and community groups who are helping rural Scotland thrive. The event is organised by rural business organisation, Scottish Land & Estates.

Cupar-based Balbirnie Home Farms won the Iver Salvesen Award for combatting climate change (Pic: Alan Rennie)