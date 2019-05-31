Awards for three St Andrews businesses

Three St Andrews businesses have triumphed at a major awards ceremony.

Stefano Pieraccini’s Seafood Ristorante, which overlooks St. Andrews bay, was named Restaurant of the Year at the Catering Scotland Excellence (CIS) Awards.

The Fairmont was joint winner of the sustainable business award.

Rufflets Hotel was runner-up in the food tourism section.

The awards are billed as the country’s most prestigious annual competition for the hospitality industry.

They were attended by some 500 guests in Glasgow on Thursday.