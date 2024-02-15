Awards success for Fife make up artist at the Scottish Make Up Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jodie Maguire, who runs Jodie Maguire Make Up Artist in Methil, was named both central region and overall winner in the Creative Make Up Artist of the Year category at the awards.

She was among the top make up professionals from across Scotland to be recognised at the awards ceremony in Glasgow last week.

The awards, which are now in their third year, aim to celebrate the masters who create luscious looks and provide top class services and treatments using innovative products and techniques.

Jodie Maguire, from Methil, was named Creative Make Up Artist of the Year at the Scottish Make Up Awards 2024. (Pic: Scottish Make Up Awards)

In a post on her Facebook page, Jodie said: “I cannot even begin to explain how I feel! I just want to thank every single person who nominated me, voted for me believed in me and have continued to support me throughout the years. All of my clients, past and present, I would not be here without you all.”

Jodie’s wasn’t the only Fife business to be recognised at the awards. Kirstin Barnes-Forgan, of Laser, PMU and Beauty in Crossgates, was Highly Commended in the Outstanding Make Up Business of the Year category.

A spokesperson for The Scottish Make-Up Awards 2024 said: “It was another fantastic evening where we were able to honour the truly exceptional make-up industry in Scotland, and it’s an honour to recognise and celebrate the talent and dedication of the professionals who make it so remarkable.

“We are proud to recognise the outstanding achievements of this year’s winners and to support the growth and development the country’s thriving makeup industry.