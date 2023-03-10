The company welcomed 80 pupils from five high schools to its Rosyth site where they met with employees who spoke with them about their roles and the opportunities that apprenticeships and other careers can bring.

In support of IWD, a special tour, focussed for female pupils, was provided to showcase the diverse opportunities that modern engineering and shipbuilding provides no matter your background or gender.

Natasha Allan, senior HR business partner at Babcock said: “Equity and inclusion is rooted in our business. Flexible work patterns and advancement in technology have opened career avenues for a wide range of people, from every background.

Pupils on a tour of Babcock's Rosyth site

“We want to continue to attract and retain an employee base which brings a variety of experience and expertise to our business.

“We have made significant investment in making Rosyth a digitally enabled facility that has an exciting and sustainable future and is equipped and welcoming for all.”

Scottish Apprenticeship Week also provided the opportunity to highlight the variety of apprenticeships that the company offers including welding, fabrication, electrical and mechanical engineering.

Sean Donaldson, managing director, energy and marine - who started as an apprentice at Rosyth in 1984 said: “Scottish Apprenticeship Week and International Women’s Day gives us a great platform to show that people can build fantastic careers on world-leading, commercial, defence and security projects at Rosyth.”