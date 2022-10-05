Babcock jobs: Fife employer looks to recruit 250 workers

Pic: Jane Barlow

International defence company, Babcock, has opened applications for the jobs for its Production Support Operative (PSO) programme at Rosyth.

This is in addition to more than 40 PSO roles filled at the site earlier this year.

The PSO programme has a focus, but not exclusively, on attracting candidates who are not currently in education, employment, or training.

Successful candidates, once fully trained, will have the skills and experience required to support manufacturing, assembly, outfitting and commissioning activities across the Rosyth site.

In practical terms, they conduct a wide range of tasks to support production, including material handling, forklift truck driving, kit inspection and cable pulling.

Sean Donaldson, managing director, said: “We are delighted to be recruiting a further 250 PSOs and are keen to attract applicants from our local communities and the wider area.

“Working with Kingdom Works, Fife Council and Fife College the PSO programme has enabled us to connect with a new group of potential employees, providing them with a structured route into full-time employment.

“New members of the workforce will support activities across our programmes, and we look forward to welcoming the new recruits to Babcock.”

Laura Anderson, joined as a PSO in April.