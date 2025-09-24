Bank of Scotland to close another Fife branch early in 2026

The St Andrews branch of the Bank of Scotland is to close early next year.

Lloyds Banking Group has announced the closure of 49 more branches across the UK, affecting Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland sites.

And the town branch, on the corner of Queen’s Gardens and South Street, is one of those on the latest closure list.

It will close its doors for the final time on January 20, 2026.

The St Andrews branch of the Bank of Scotland will close next year. (Pic: Google Maps)

Lloyds Banking Group said the closures reflect an ongoing shift towards online banking.

The bank confirmed that 26 Lloyds branches, 10 Halifax, and 13 Bank of Scotland sites will shut.

Lloyds has said that all staff affected will be offered alternative roles within the business or at other branches, ensuring no job losses directly due to the closures. But for customers, the change may mean longer journeys to visit their nearest branch.

The bank is just the latest in a number of closures across north east Fife, following the closure of the Bank of Scotland branches in Cupar and Falkland, and the Barclays’ branch in St Andrews in 2023.

Communities across the region are being left with dwindling in-person banking services as a result of the closures.

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, has been campaigning in Westminster on the issue of access to cash, meeting with LINK, the organisation responsible for the UK’s ATM network, and raising the need for community banking hubs to replace lost high street branches.

In response to the news of the latest closure plan, the Lib Dem MP said: “Although I’m aware of a new cash machine being installed in the Spar in St Andrews, this closure will still be a huge blow to those who rely on in-person banking services.

"Access to cash and in-person banking remains vital for many people in our communities, particularly older residents, small businesses and those who are less confident with digital banking.

"For local shopkeepers, cafes and traders who still rely heavily on cash, losing yet another branch risks making it harder to trade.

"I’ve consistently pressed banks and regulators to deliver a banking hub for North East Fife to ensure that local people and businesses are not left behind.”

"At present, the FCA is only required to ensure access to cash, not wider banking services – I’ve been pressing the Minister to review these rules so that access to adequate banking services is also guaranteed.

"I will continue to hold banks to account and to push for practical solutions like hubs so that people are not deprived of essential financial services.”

Willie Rennie MSP echoed these concerns, saying: "Local people have seen branch after branch close over recent years.

“The decision in St Andrews highlights the urgent need for alternatives that genuinely work for our communities.

“It is time banks matched their rhetoric about serving customers with real investment in hubs and services that people can actually use."

Both representatives are calling on Bank of Scotland to urgently engage with LINK and other partners to ensure that a St Andrews banking hub is considered as a priority.