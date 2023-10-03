Bargains to be had as Burntisland businesses hold their first Magic Tenner campaign

Businesses in Burntisland are taking part in the Totally Locally Magic Tenner campaign from October 7 to 21. (Pic: Totally Locally)

The town’s Totally Locally initiative is running something slightly different to its regular Fiver Fest in conjunction with local independent businesses this October.

They are hosting a Magic Tenner campaign inviting businesses to offer their customers amazing offers for just £10. The event runs from October 7 to October 21.

The campaign is designed to show how by spending £10 in a local independent can mean up to £50 going back into the local economy as most independent businesses choose to spend their money in lots of other local businesses so the money goes round and around a town’s economy.

Yvonne Shivas, of Totally Locally Burntisland, said: “It was getting too difficult for many businesses to find anything attractive to offer for Fiver Fest, so we’re holding a Magic Tenner campaign this time.

"We’re hoping we’ll get a good turnout from Burntisland businesses as usual and we already have 30 businesses confirmed they’re taking part.

"It’s two whole weeks of amazing offers from your favourite independent Burntisland businesses. And £10 gives them much more flexibility so look out for some absolutely cracking deals.”

The Magic Tenner campaign is designed to give businesses the opportunity to engage with their customers, to work together with fellow local traders and make a big deal of how important local businesses are in making Burntisland and its high street vibrant, unique and wonderful.

Totally Locally Burntisland are also looking to raise funds to buy new outdoor banners to promote and support businesses taking part in the Magic Tenner campaign and have set up a fundraising page for donations. To make a donation click here.

A wide variety of businesses in the town – both on the High Street and elsewhere – will be offering deals during the fortnight. There’s also a deal to be had at this month’s Big Green Market in the Parish Church Halls on Saturday, October 7 as part of the initiative, helping raise funds for the Burntisland Christmas Lights Group.