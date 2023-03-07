Some of the business owners who are taking part in the latest Fiver Fest. From left, Geoff and Yvonne Shivas from The Cromwell Kitchen; Nova Gamble and Bonnie from Novelli's; Gerry from The Roasting Project; Melanie from Poison Hair and Beauty and Maria Bueno from MySpanishNow.com. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

The latest event, which aims to support local businesses by encouraging people to shop local, runs from this Saturday, March 11 to Saturday, March 25.

The popular event, organised by Totally Locally Burntisland, sees independent shops and businesses in the town offering customers deals on goods and services for just £5 over the course of the fortnight.

This is the first Fiver Fest of 2023, following on from the initiative’s three successful events last year.

Fiver Fest is not new in Burntisland, with the initiative running for several years now, but every time there are more local businesses getting involved and offering customers the chance of a bargain.

As well as those businesses with a presence on the town’s bustling High Street, smaller businesses whose owners work from home or only operate online are also getting in on the act.

Fiver Fest is an opportunity for businesses to both reward their regular customers with a bargain and to encourage new customers to try products and services they may not otherwise buy.

Among those taking part in the March event are Fiver Fest regulars, as well as some new businesses. There are retailers, food outlets, pubs, beauty businesses, artists and lessons all offering locals a bargain.

The businesses taking part this time are: Poison Hair & Beauty; On A Roll; Wildbells; Leo Du Feu Artist; Macaulay’s Fruit & Veg Merchant; The Wee Yogi; Burning Brightly; The Old Port; Tom Courts Burntisland Butchers; Bumbumbee Creative; Bel & Etta; Kingswood Hotel; Burger Island; Chapter & Verse; You HAVE Got this; Grain & Sustain; MySpanishNow; Totally Hardware; Hair.Comb; The Fix; Aye Candy; Dears Pharmacy; The Cromwell Kitchen; Dunearn Hill Soap Co.; Yoga With Peggy; The Silver Tassie; Irene Irvin Music Tutor; Pretty Presents; JoJo Co; Amanda’s Podiatry; Susan Smith Artist; Smugglers Cove Inn; One Sweet Life; The Olive Tree; Call-Clean Dry Cleaners; The Crown Tavern; Sunrise Bakehouse; Novelli’s; Zenith Health & Beauty; Megaw Tutoring; The Roasting Project; One One Four Wine & Spirits; C. Sinclair Fish Merchants; Gooz Bbq House and The Sands Hotel.