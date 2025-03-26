Bela's Cakes bringing a taste of Poland to Dunfermline

Dunfermline is welcoming a new offering to its city centre by way of Bela’s Cakes, a Polish-inspired café serving up handcrafted cakes, speciality coffee, and authentic Polish street food.

For owner Izabela Knut, baking has always been more than just a passion, it’s a tradition. Growing up in Poland, she watched her mother create beautiful homemade bakes, and when she moved to Scotland in 2006, she set out to perfect the recipes passed down through generations. In 2022, that love for baking turned into a business, with Izabela selling her treats at local markets and online. Now, she’s taken the next big step with a café of her own.

Nestled in the historic Linen Quarter, Bela’s Cakes is more than just a coffee shop. It’s a place where the local community can enjoy authentic Polish flavours alongside Scottish favourites, with a menu offering freshly baked cakes, light lunches, and hearty breakfasts. One of the standout items is the zapiekanka, a popular Polish street food known as ‘pizza on a baguette’. Bela’s Cakes has even introduced a 50cm version, perfect for sharing or tackling solo.

Izabela Knut

Bela’s Cakes is also passionate about supporting local suppliers, ensuring every cup of coffee and tea served is of the highest quality. Their coffee comes from Unorthodox Roasters, a Kinross-based roastery known for its carefully sourced and expertly roasted beans. Meanwhile, tea lovers are treated to a range of hand-selected loose-leaf teas from The Wee Tea Company, an award-winning Scottish tea specialist based in Dunfermline.

Sharing her excitement, Izabella said, “I’m delighted to have the café up and running. In the future, we plan to make the space available for private hire, perfect for birthdays, communions, and anniversaries. Of course, every new business can face challenges. The biggest hurdle for us was the unexpectedly high costs for fitting out the unit with the required ventilation system. Thankfully, Business Gateway Fife stepped in to help, with funding support from the Fife Investment Fund bridging the gap.”

Business Gateway Fife adviser Karen Cassells, who worked with Izabela to bring the café to life, commented, “I was able to provide general business advice and secure a repayable grant to support the installation of a ventilation system. Bela’s Cakes is a vibrant addition to Dunfermline’s city centre, and I’m thrilled to see it thrive.”

Whether thinking of starting a business or looking to grow or sustain an existing business, contact Business Gateway Fife on 01592 858333 for a variety of advice and support or visit www.bgateway.com/fife