Bellway backs national initiative to get more women into construction industry by offering work placement in Scotland

Bellway Scotland East is supporting a national training scheme aimed at attracting more women into the construction industry by offering a work placement in the region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two-week on-site placement, available through the Home Builders Federation (HBF) Women into Home Building programme, is being offered at Bellway’s Earl’s Way development in Glenrothes, or at Bellway at Shawfair in Danderhall or Dalmore Grange in Auchendinny, both near Edinburgh.

Bellway is one of 13 housebuilders working with the HBF to support the initiative, which was first launched across England, Scotland and Wales in January 2023. For this seventh cohort of the programme, Bellway is offering 11 of the 45 placements organised nationwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellie Hall, Group Resourcing and Talent Manager for Bellway, said: “Currently, statistics show that women account for just 16 per cent of the construction workforce and four per cent of existing site managers in the industry and this is a gender imbalance that we at Bellway are keen to help address.

Ellie Traynor-Meldrum was offered a permanent role at Bellway after completing the Women into Home Building scheme

“Our commitment to Women into Home Building is evidenced by each of our 20 divisions getting involved in offering placements across this year’s two cohorts, as part of our ongoing partnership with the HBF. This initiative is very important as it helps encourage women who might not have previously considered a career in the building industry to give the three-week programme a go.

“The aim is to find and develop future site managers, and the Women into Home Building programme really does work – since our first involvement in 2023, we have successfully brought talented new people into the company to strengthen our site management teams.”

Successful candidates for the new cohort of the programme will attend a week-long online training and insight session, between Monday 3 and Friday 7 November, to develop their knowledge of site management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will be followed by a two-week on-site work placement between Monday 10 and Friday 21 November, gaining hands-on experience and the opportunity to connect with potential employers.

The programme is fully funded, with the HBF supporting participants with travel expenses and childcare costs. Successful applicants will be expected to start and finish work placements on their designated site at the required times, which are usually 8.30am to 4.30pm.

On completion of the three-week schedule, participating employers and the wider industry will support and encourage candidates to apply for live vacancies that are available.

Previous Women into Home Building participant Ellie Traynor-Meldrum, who works at Bellway’s Winchburgh Grange development in Winchburgh, West Lothian, said: “To be honest, there is no way I would have considered a job in the construction industry if it had not been for the scheme which allowed me to go onto the Bellway site for two weeks to see if I liked it or not. Luckily, I loved it and after my stint was over, they offered me a job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think the Women into Home Building programme is an amazing concept and opens up opportunities many of us would never think about. My advice to women out there would be to give it a go, as they have nothing to lose but everything to gain. I tried it and it’s the best thing I ever did.”

Neil Jefferson, Chief Executive at HBF, said: “Home builders are actively working to diversify and expand the talent pipeline. At a time where Government’s housing ambitions require an increased workforce, initiatives such as the Women into Home Building programme are significant and extremely valuable.

“It is great to see Bellway is bringing opportunities to local women in Scotland, supporting programme participants in gaining valuable industry knowledge, and hands-on experience. I eagerly anticipate seeing candidates from the upcoming programme intake launch successful careers in the home building industry."

Applications for the Women into Home Building scheme are now open and close at midnight on Sunday 21 September. Women interested in the programme can apply at https://www.hbf.co.uk/home-building-skills-partnership/women-home-building/programme/.

More information about careers with Bellway is available at https://www.bellwaycareers.co.uk/.