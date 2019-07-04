BiFab campaign goes to EDF’s Edinburgh headquarters

Campaigners fighting for BiFab to get a share of the EDF contract will take their fight to the company’s Edinburgh HQ today.

The Fife – Ready for Renewal campaign will gather trade unionists, environmentalists, and community members outside the EDF offices on Morrison Street – just off Lothian Road – at 2.00 pm to demand answers.

The action comes after EDF, the French-owned electric utility company, refused to meet workers and members of the Fife community at a meeting in Leven to discuss its plans to ship work in fabricating wind turbine jackets abroad to Indonesia instead of building them in Fife yards, which are currently lying empty and idle.

The yards are a mere10 miles from the site of the proposed windfarm which will host the wind turbines.

The meeting saw over 130 people attend, including elected representatives, energy workers, environmentalists and concerned members of the local community. EDF’s plans have come under intense scrutiny.

They will see massive steel structures shipped abroad – two at a time per ship, requiring over 30 journeys – which will generate carbon emissions equivalent to millions of cars on the road.

The Fife – Ready for Renewal campaign, is comprised of the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC), GMB and Unite, and has attracted support from community groups and the wider public, as well as environmental campaign group Friends of the Earth.

Grahame Smith, STUC General Secretary said: “By ignoring invitations, and refusing to turn up to the community meeting in Fife, the community has been left with no choice but to go to EDF’s door for answers.

“The campaign is radically gaining traction.

“It’s clear to see: building the turbine jackets in Fife is better for the environment, better for the Fife community and better for the local workforce. We hope that EDF does the right thing and awards the contracts to the Fife yards.”