Bifab march and rally for Kirkcaldy town centre

A march and rally in support of BiFab comes to town this weekend.

The STUC, trade unions Unite and the GMB, plus Fife Trades Union Council have joined forces to stage the event in Kirkcaldy on Saturday.

It musters in the Town Square at 11:00 am, and the march gets underway half an hour later with a rally at the Old Kirk.

The march is being organised amid reports suggesting that the Bifab yards in Methil and Burntisland may only win work on eight of the 54 jackets required for the new Neart Na Gaoithe (NNG) offshore wind farm – despite thr project being situated just ten miles off the Fife coast.

You may also be interested in:

Police probe into serious Kirkcaldy crash

Rare pink rainbow over Fife

Police probe after boy shot in face in Fife town

The rest are set to be made by the Italian firm, Saipem, in Indonesian yards, before being shipped halfway across the world.

Tam Kirkby , who chairs Fife Trades Union Council, said: “We have invited Politian’s from all parties to came and show support. We need to develop a real industrial strategy that will allow us to manufacture all the needed renewable infrastructure in this country.

“We need an industrial strategy that will create real, well paid jobs for our workers who are on the dole and for the young people, still at secondary school, who will soon be starting out on their very own careers.

“Everyone is welcome to attend this important march and rally.