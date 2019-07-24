BiFab on verge of turbine contract deal for Fife yards

While BiFab remained tight-lipped, it is understood the engineering company has secured a contract for the Neart Na Gaoithe (NnG) wind farm in the Firth of Forth.

The deal is believed to be for eight of 53 jacket foundations and could create more than 200 jobs.

Workers unions Unite and GMB called the contract a “paltry return” and “a very small crumb of comfort to the communities in Methil and Burntisland”.

A spokesman for BiFab in Burntisland said the company did not comment on ongoing negotiations.

However, BiFab’s Canadian owner, DF Barnes, was reported as stating that discussions were “heading in the right direction”.

The awarding of a contract for even a small part of the NnG project could help revive BiFab’s fortunes, although it was not clear if the jobs would be at Methil or Burntisland.

Lesley Laird, MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, given that negotiations were continuing, was cautiously optimistic of a positive outcome and paid tribute to the Fife Ready For Renewal campaigners and to DF Barnes for taking their views on board.

“Of course, we all want to see BiFab awarded a substantial share of the NnG contract, but even a smaller share gives the firm a vital opportunity to build a more stable, prosperous future in the renewables sector as further contracts come up later this year,” she said, adding that BiFab was an important strategic asset for Scotland’s long-term renewables ambitions.”